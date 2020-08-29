News and Knees

ReVerbs [S3] XXIX #29Pr
ReVerbs [S3] XXIX #29Pr

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Aug 29, 2020
ReVerbs - Read ProVerbs

Is there is a limit to how much God can forgive us. I have been thinking about that. Is there a difference with that and consequences we can have here on earth?

Discussion about this episode

