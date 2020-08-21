ReVerbs [S3] XX #20Pr

News and Knees

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Aug 21, 2020
Wine, Alcohol, beer ...... alcohol in general. Is it really sin to drink it? Would God stop loving me for drinking ? I do appreciate it as it makes my body hot. What is really God's take on this issue?

Discussion about this episode

