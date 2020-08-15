News and Knees

News and Knees

News and Knees
News and Knees
ReVerbs [S3] XV #15Pr
0:00
-7:04

ReVerbs [S3] XV #15Pr

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Aug 15, 2020
Share

How good do you feel when you sit into a mushy tear or lie down in a mushy bed? You feel great and soothing right? What about having a mushy personality? Is that being strong or weak?

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Lionel T.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture