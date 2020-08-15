ReVerbs [S3] XV #15Pr

How good do you feel when you sit into a mushy tear or lie down in a mushy bed? You feel great and soothing right? What about having a mushy personality? Is that being strong or weak?
News and Knees
Stay informed on US and Israel news with a prayerful perspective. Join me as we explore current events and respond with hope, faith, and intercession.Stay informed on US and Israel news with a prayerful perspective. Join me as we explore current events and respond with hope, faith, and intercession.
Recent Episodes