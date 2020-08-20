ReVerbs [S3] XIX #19Pr

Why does the ant always walk around? Because it is searching for something or sent on a mission. While searching, why does the ant search? Trying to get food to bring home to the colony for the survival of the colony. The ant's desire for food has a strong why so it never stops. What is your why>? Why do you desire what you desire? You need knowledge to have a strong why and that is what determines everything.
News and Knees
Stay informed on US and Israel news with a prayerful perspective. Join me as we explore current events and respond with hope, faith, and intercession.Stay informed on US and Israel news with a prayerful perspective. Join me as we explore current events and respond with hope, faith, and intercession.
Recent Episodes