News and Knees

News and Knees

News and Knees
News and Knees
ReVerbs [S3] XIV #14Pr
0:00
-6:55

ReVerbs [S3] XIV #14Pr

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Aug 14, 2020
Share

Someone said once.... you want to succeed? You need to get your hands to the mud. It sounds obvious but common sense is not as common as you think . Having a clean, tidied and swept up barn is great........ is it really? 

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Lionel T.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture