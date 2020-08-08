ReVerbs [S3] VIII #08Pr

Mo Money, Mo Money, Mo Money....... that is the song we hear everywhere today. The more money you have the better your life will be. Is that really true? Will money make me have a rested and well satisfied life?
News and Knees
Stay informed on US and Israel news with a prayerful perspective. Join me as we explore current events and respond with hope, faith, and intercession.
