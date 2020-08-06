ReVerbs [S3] VI #6Pr

The scouting ant walks around, looking for food for His colony. The fact he went out, qualified him to find the little bit of sugar or bread that fell off from your table. We are living in unprecedented times and this is not the time to sit and watch Netflix but to go out, to go search on the net.... that sugar or bread for you is not going to land into you laps.
News and Knees
Stay informed on US and Israel news with a prayerful perspective. Join me as we explore current events and respond with hope, faith, and intercession.
