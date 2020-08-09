News and Knees

News and Knees

ReVerbs [S3] IX #09Pr
ReVerbs [S3] IX #09Pr

Lionel T.
Aug 09, 2020
How can i do more in a day that I could before? I have always wondered about that. Does it sometimes feel like 24H is not enough to you? Making more out of your time and having a longer lifespan. That is Humanity's cry.

