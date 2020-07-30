News and Knees

News and Knees

ReVerbs [S2] XXX #30Pr
Lionel T.
Jul 30, 2020
Respecting and honor is key to having a successful life but mocking is what we sometimes do so much ignorantly. In life it does not really matter how strong you are but who you have on your side.

