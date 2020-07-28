News and Knees

News and Knees

ReVerbs [S2] XXVIII #28Pr
ReVerbs [S2] XXVIII #28Pr

Lionel T.
Jul 28, 2020
Trustworthiness, it is so scarce in today's world. Are you one among the few who still possess that trait? I do not think I am there yet, are you?

Giving and saving, which is better in your opinion? And why do you believe that?

