ReVerbs [S2] XXIX #29Pr
ReVerbs [S2] XXIX #29Pr

Lionel T.
Jul 29, 2020
Am I a fool for having let my anger out at my friend just because He had done so wrong and was not supposed to do that? I know I was right to do that. 

Words are so powerful that sometimes they even escape our control. Have you ever thought that? 

