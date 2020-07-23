ReVerbs [S2] XXIII #23Pr

Money is not what we really need, what we really need is rest. The reason we look for money is not for the money in itself but the rest that it provides. Stop searching for money, search for that which will give you rest. DO you know who or what that is? It is your responsibility to search.

Do not worry about people succeeding by doing it the wrong way. It is just a matter of time. Remember, money is nothing anyone can hold onto, it flies away when it's time has come for it to. Instead of seeking for money, seek God and the rest will follow.