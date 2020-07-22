News and Knees

ReVerbs [S2] XXII #22Pr
ReVerbs [S2] XXII #22Pr

Lionel T.
Jul 22, 2020
God made both the rich and the poor, just what is it that differentiates one from the other? Ever wondered about that? It is not because one is born rich or not, 90% of the world's millionaires are self made. What then is that thing that differs you and I from them?

Diligence is what differentiates a king from a mere man. Diligence is what you and I need to be able to make an impact in this world. You can never go further than your diligence. Your diligence either make you or your lack of it, break you.

