ReVerbs [S2] XXI #21
0:00
-11:55

ReVerbs [S2] XXI #21

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Jul 21, 2020
He who controls His tongue, controls His life the Bible says, just how much control do you have of your tongue? Have you ever tried to keep your words for a whole day to be only in accordance with God's word? It is not an easy task at first, but it is what God is calling you and I to?

Preparation in life is your and my responsibility, but we are never to think that our success is due to how much prepared we were. It never is, it is God that gives the increase and the success. Your and my part is to trust Him and plan ahead, prepare for anything, be it an exam, a test or anything

