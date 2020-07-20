ReVerbs [S2] XX #20

The advice and counsel you need is being dropped into the real you, Your spirit, by the Holy Spirit of God, the question is are you calm and patient enough to draw it well? The deeper a well, the better the quality of the water. Are you ready to dig down deep and draw out the wisdom of God He is dropping into you?

The Spirit of man, the real you, is the way through which God communicates with you, your Spirit is God's lamp in you. Have you ever pondered about releasing your Spirit and living by your spirit than by your flesh? The second you do that, you're on your way to God's will for you.