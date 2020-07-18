ReVerbs [S2] XVIII #18Pr

Everyone, every single one of us likes it when we are referred to as wise. But actually, if the only person you would rather listen to is You instead of others, the Bible calls you a fool. Wisdom is being ready to hear what others have to say at all times. Teachability is Wisdom

Rumors.... don't you lov'em? I do actually. It is kind of tingling to the ears, but ever wonder what that does to you heart? It actually destroys someone's image in your mid. Notice that as you love hearing rumors of someone else, some other person loves hearing rumors about you.