ReVerbs [S2] XVII #17Pr
ReVerbs [S2] XVII #17Pr

Lionel T.
Jul 17, 2020
A friend, what it really means is a Blood Covenant Brother. Do you have a blood covenant brother that you can sure because of that blood oath, He can never leave you? Don’t let quarrel last, it can become a dispute and then you won’t be able to control it anymore.

