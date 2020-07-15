News and Knees

News and Knees

News and Knees
News and Knees
ReVerbs [S2] XV #15Pr
0:00
-11:24

ReVerbs [S2] XV #15Pr

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Jul 15, 2020
Share

Have you ever heard of anyone who loves to be disciplined? Hahahahaha I never have. Then again have you seen someone rejoicing in the midst of lockdown. Is that possible and why would They do that?

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Lionel T.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture