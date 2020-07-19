ReVerbs [S2] XIX #19

Honesty and poverty sometimes have a tendency to seem to walk together. Have you ever noticed that? I have, but I have also realized that it is not God's will for any man to be poor. He expects you and I to be the exception, shining his light in Honesty and with a solid financial standing that will cause others to sit down and listen to us. Consistent desire to learn, that is the key to success. Getting all the advice and instruction we can in our life is therefore one of the things we cannot joke about.
News and Knees
Stay informed on US and Israel news with a prayerful perspective. Join me as we explore current events and respond with hope, faith, and intercession.Stay informed on US and Israel news with a prayerful perspective. Join me as we explore current events and respond with hope, faith, and intercession.
Recent Episodes