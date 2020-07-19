News and Knees

News and Knees

News and Knees
News and Knees
ReVerbs [S2] XIX #19
0:00
-11:30

ReVerbs [S2] XIX #19

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Jul 19, 2020
Share

Honesty and poverty sometimes have a tendency to seem to walk together. Have you ever noticed that? I have, but I have also realized that it is not God's will for any man to be poor. He expects you and I to be the exception, shining his light in Honesty and with a solid financial standing that will cause others to sit down and listen to us. Consistent desire to learn, that is the key to success. Getting all the advice and instruction we can in our life is therefore one of the things we cannot joke about.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Lionel T.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture