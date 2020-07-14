News and Knees

ReVerbs [S2] XIV #14Pr
ReVerbs [S2] XIV #14Pr

Lionel T.
Jul 14, 2020
Building or destroying ones life. “My life is as it is cuz of my parents who led me wrongly or cuz of my lack of finances and knowledge.” Just how true is this statement?

