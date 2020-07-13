News and Knees

ReVerbs [S2] XIII 13Pr
ReVerbs [S2] XIII 13Pr

Lionel T.
Jul 13, 2020
With Long life will I satisfy Him, God says to you and I. However, what is my part to play? In every transaction, there is always my part and God's part. What is my part to play other than believing HE will and has done what He says?

