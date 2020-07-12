News and Knees

ReVerbs [S2] XII 12Pr
Lionel T.
Jul 12, 2020
How can I be as stable a person as people like Apostle Paul, Martin Luther King,  and many others who could stand their ground in the face of life threatening situations?

