News and Knees

News and Knees

News and Knees
News and Knees
ReVerbs [S2] VII #7Pr
0:00
-11:47

ReVerbs [S2] VII #7Pr

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Jul 08, 2020
Share

People gave up their lives for you and I to have a copy of the Word Of God. Just how much or why could they do that and not I? Words and Pictures...... which is more powerful?

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Lionel T.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture