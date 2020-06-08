News and Knees

News and Knees

News and Knees
News and Knees
ReVerbs IV #7Pr
0:00
-16:17

ReVerbs IV #7Pr

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Jun 08, 2020
Share

As long as the earth remains, Seed, time and Harvest will abide. 

My starting this podcast is a seed, your listening is a seed. 

What harvest do you want? what seeds are you sowing?

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Lionel T.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture