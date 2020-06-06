News and Knees

News and Knees

News and Knees
News and Knees
ReVerbs II #5Pr
0:00
-11:17

ReVerbs II #5Pr

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Jun 06, 2020
Share

What about Him or Her?

Sometimes we fall someone and even choose to ignore inner warnings. Still, God helps us in our foolishness.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Lionel T.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture