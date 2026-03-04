Resume ... Resume ... Resume ... Finally

So after getting to this new year I have been going through a few battles here and there and which of us haven’t? We all have battles that we are all facing. The difference is that some are able to - in the midst of the battle, still obey God. Some others are unable to do that and they get overwhelmed by the battle.

Someone said a few years ago that what the devil does is called the “pile up technique”- He piles you up with so many things that it’s as if you are drowning and what he expects is that in the middle of that you will stop looking up.

When you imagine someone that is drowning at the beginning, they are struggling to be on top of the water but then at a particular moment they stop doing that. They are tired so what they just do is that they give up and they sink down. That is just the human. At a certain point you get tired, right?

That’s how this beginning of this year has been. I was supposed to have resumed from the month of February. Actually I got embalmed into so many, many, many things. I got so busy not doing the work of God but doing my own stuff. You know how the Bible says,

“Seek ye first the kingdom of God and His righteousness and all these things shall be added unto you.”

Yeah I wasn’t doing that; I was doing my own way: “Seek ye first MY stuffs and then eventually things will be fine” but guess what, that’s not how it works.

After fighting and fighting I’m glad to be back. I do thank God for his forgiveness and his mercy upon me. I’m happy that you are reading this right now. I feel that God blesses you.

Please if you have any comment, do put it down in the comment section. God bless you.

Thank you for reading and see you soon.