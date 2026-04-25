President Trump Strikes Large Pharmaceutical Deal with Regeneron

President Donald Trump struck a deal with Regeneron that will help cut prescription costs for American consumers. The deal is reportedly part of an extensive “most-favored-nation” pricing strategy, which will ensure that drug prices in America remain similar to lower prices charged in other highly developed nations.

When it comes to issues such as public policy and health care, one is often reminded that leadership is a call to serve others wisely and lovingly. This is in according to Proverbs 31:8, ”Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves… defend the rights of the poor and needy.”