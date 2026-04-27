President Trump Speaks to the Nation Following WHCA Dinner Shooting

President Donald Trump addressed the press following a shooting during the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner event which occurred on April 25, 2026. In the event, the Secret Service immediately evacuated President Donald Trump and kept everyone in attendance secure amid a frenzy of panic.

Even in moments like these, God calls to us and reminds us that our response to evil is not to succumb to fear. A time such as this compels us to pray for our leaders, for all who safeguard us, and for peace amid the divisions in our country.