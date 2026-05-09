President Trump Honors Angel Mothers at the White House

During an emotionally charged White House ceremony on May 8, 2026, Donald Trump made a speech dedicated to Angel Mothers, whose children have been killed in connection with criminal acts related to illegal immigration. The ceremony paid tribute to their families, providing them a chance to vent their grief and pursue justice.

We have a responsibility to console those who mourn and pray for God’s mercy for all wounded hearts. We read in the Gospel of Matthew 5:4, “Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.” Let us exercise Christian values such as compassion and wisdom and pray for all families mourning their loss.