News and Knees

News and Knees

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President Trump Honors Angel Mothers at the White House

Honors angel mothers
Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
May 09, 2026

During an emotionally charged White House ceremony on May 8, 2026, Donald Trump made a speech dedicated to Angel Mothers, whose children have been killed in connection with criminal acts related to illegal immigration. The ceremony paid tribute to their families, providing them a chance to vent their grief and pursue justice.

We have a responsibility to console those who mourn and pray for God’s mercy for all wounded hearts. We read in the Gospel of Matthew 5:4, “Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.” Let us exercise Christian values such as compassion and wisdom and pray for all families mourning their loss.

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