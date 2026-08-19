President Trump Discusses Crypto Innovation With Top Technology Leaders - 08/19/26

President Donald Trump sat down with some of the biggest names in cryptocurrency, finance, and technology at the White House, bringing together industry executives and federal regulators for a conversation about the future of digital assets in America. Leaders from companies including Coinbase, Robinhood, Kraken, and Ripple were among those attending.

A big part of the conversation was about the need for clearer rules around cryptocurrency. Trump called on Congress to move forward with the CLARITY Act, which would establish clearer boundaries for digital assets and help determine how different parts of the industry should be regulated. The legislation has faced delays in the Senate as lawmakers continue to debate its details.

Trump also talked about America’s position in the rapidly changing world of technology. He argued that the United States should continue leading in areas like cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence rather than allowing innovation and investment to move overseas.

For the crypto industry, clearer regulations could make it easier for companies to plan, invest, and grow in the United States. At the same time, the debate isn’t without controversy. Lawmakers and critics continue to raise questions about consumer protection, government oversight, and potential conflicts of interest involving political leaders and the crypto industry.

What happens next could have a real impact on businesses, investors, and everyday Americans who use digital assets. As Washington works through these questions, the conversation over how much regulation is needed—and how much room should be left for innovation—is likely to continue.

New technology can create exciting opportunities, but using those opportunities wisely matters just as much. As Proverbs 16:9 reminds us, “In their hearts humans plan their course, but the Lord establishes their steps.” Moving forward takes vision, but also honesty, responsibility, and careful judgment.