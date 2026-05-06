President Trump & First Lady Melania Honor America’s Military Mothers

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted a special celebration on May 6, 2026, honoring the sacrifices, strength and dedication of military moms. During the event they honored women who are not only mothers but also the backbone of military families across the nation.



The event was a reminder of the sacrifices of families of service members in the background. Several speakers emphasized the significance of faith, unity, and perseverance, especially when there is uncertainty and separation.We are called to pray for military families, for peace, and for mothers everywhere who carry the weight in silence