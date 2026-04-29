President Trump and the First Lady of the United States of America, hold a ceremony of welcoming King Charles and Queen Camilla, recognizing the historic relations of the U.S.A. with Britain.

such an event is a reminder that it is necessary to foster peace beginning with respect and relationship-building. When people prefer to work on cooperation instead of confrontation, they demonstrate principles similar to those of which God approves. As Christians, we should pray to God to help us become peacemakers in every sphere of our lives.