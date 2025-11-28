Praying for Children (Part 5): Hookup Culture and the War on Purity

She's 15 years old.

She scrolls through her phone before bed, and everywhere she looks, the message is the same: Sex is no big deal. Everyone's doing it. If you're not, you're missing out. You're repressed. You're old-fashioned. You're probably a prude.

Her favorite influencer just posted about her latest hookup like it's as casual as grabbing coffee. The song stuck in her head glorifies one-night stands. The Netflix show she's been binging treats virginity like a burden to shed, not a treasure to protect.

By the time she's 16, she believes the lie. By 17, she's given away something precious to someone who didn't deserve it, didn't honor it, and won't even remember her name next month.

And when the emptiness hits—when she realizes she was sold a fantasy that left her feeling used rather than empowered—there's no one to help her understand what went wrong. Because according to the culture, nothing went wrong. She did exactly what she was supposed to do.

This is the world our children are growing up in. This is why we must pray.

The Great Lie: "Empowerment"

They call it empowerment.

One-night stands? Empowering. Casual sex with no strings attached? Liberation. "Friends with benefits"? Just being modern and enlightened.

The language is intentional. It's designed to make sexual immorality sound like progress, like freedom, like finally throwing off the chains of outdated religious oppression.

But let's be honest about what's really happening.

When a young woman sleeps with a man who has no commitment to her, no covenant with her, no intention of honoring her—that's not empowerment. That's exploitation dressed up in feminist language.

When a young man is told that using women for pleasure is just "what guys do"—that's not freedom. That's slavery to lust that will destroy his ability to truly love.

When teenagers are taught that sex is just a physical act with no spiritual or emotional consequences—that's not enlightenment. That's a devastating lie that leaves broken hearts, shattered self-worth, and wounded souls in its wake.

The culture calls it freedom. God calls it bondage.

And the casualties are our children.

The Propaganda Machine

This message isn't spreading by accident. There's a multi-billion dollar industry devoted to sexualizing our children and normalizing what God calls sin.

Hollywood leads the charge. Every teen drama portrays casual sex as normal, expected, and consequence-free. The characters who wait are mocked or portrayed as weird. The "cool" characters are sexually active, experienced, and unapologetic.

Social Media, Hollywood and the Cabal Media

Music amplifies the message. Turn on the radio and count how many songs glorify promiscuity, adultery, and lust. These aren't songs for adults—they're the anthems of middle schoolers, played on repeat until the lyrics become beliefs.

Social media accelerates everything. Influencers share their "body counts" like badges of honor. TikTok trends normalize explicit content. Instagram models sell sexuality as the path to fame, fortune, and fulfillment.

And then there's pornography.

The average age of first exposure to pornography is now 11 years old. Not 18. Not 16. Eleven.

Before many children have even had their first kiss, they've been exposed to the most graphic, degrading, violent sexual content imaginable. Their brains are being rewired. Their expectations for relationships are being warped. Their ability to experience healthy intimacy is being destroyed before it ever has a chance to develop.

This isn't accidental exposure anymore. This is a pipeline. And it's swallowing our children whole.

The New "Entrepreneurship"

Perhaps nothing captures the insanity of our moment quite like the normalization of OnlyFans.

Young women—some barely 18, some lying about their age to be younger—are being told that selling explicit images and videos of themselves online is just "entrepreneurship." It's a "side hustle." It's "taking control of their sexuality."

The culture celebrates them. News articles profile successful OnlyFans creators as savvy businesswomen. Social media influencers encourage their followers to "get that bag" by monetizing their bodies.

Our Children are being lied to under our noses and they really believe what Tiktok tells them. What are we parents doing ?

But here's what they don't tell you:

They don't tell you about the young woman who can't get hired for a professional job because her content follows her everywhere.

They don't tell you about the girl whose "content" was downloaded, shared, and will exist on the internet forever—following her to job interviews, to relationships, to her future children's classmates.

They don't tell you about the shame, the depression, the anxiety that comes when the initial thrill wears off and you realize you've commodified the most intimate parts of yourself for strangers who see you as nothing more than a product.

They don't tell you about the exploitation—how these platforms profit billions while the young women creating content often make pennies and pay the price for a lifetime.

This isn't empowerment. It's exploitation with better marketing. And we're losing an entire generation of young women to this lie.

Purity: The Forbidden Virtue

In this upside-down world, there's only one sexual choice that's truly mocked: waiting.

Purity is mocked today. Terms like Body Count, being proudly spoken

Virginity isn't celebrated—it's ridiculed. Young people who choose to wait until marriage aren't respected—they're pitied. Purity isn't seen as strength—it's portrayed as repression, fear, or religious brainwashing.

Think about that for a moment.

A culture that celebrates every sexual choice imaginable—from casual hookups to pornography to selling your body online—has made only ONE choice shameful: the choice to honor God's design for sexuality.

Young women who want to save themselves for marriage are told they're "giving their power away." Young men who respect boundaries are called weak or questioned about their masculinity.

The message is clear: Everyone else is having sex. You should too. And if you're not, something's wrong with you.

Is it any wonder that so many young people give in? Is it any wonder that the pressure becomes too much? When every voice in culture tells you that purity is foolish and waiting is pointless, how many teenagers have the strength to stand alone?

This is why the church must speak. This is why parents must teach. This is why we must pray.

The Devastation They Don't Show You

The movies always cut away before the consequences arrive.

They show the passion but not the pregnancy scare. They show the hookup but not the STD diagnosis. They show the excitement but not the emptiness that follows.

They don't show the girl crying in the bathroom, wondering why she feels so used after doing what she was told would make her feel powerful.

They don't show the young man who can't form real emotional connections anymore because pornography has rewired his brain to only respond to pixels on a screen.

They don't show the couple on the verge of divorce because neither of them can escape the sexual baggage they brought into the marriage—the comparisons, the images burned into their minds, the soul ties that were never properly broken.

They don't show the 25-year-old woman who desperately wishes she could go back and undo decisions made at 16, but can't erase the memories, the regret, or the piece of herself she gave away.

Sexual sin doesn't stay in the bedroom. It follows you into every relationship. It shapes how you see yourself. It affects your capacity for intimacy, trust, and commitment. It creates soul ties—spiritual connections to people you were never meant to be bonded to.

This is what they're not telling our children. This is what we need to pray against.

Breaking the Chains

The good news? There is freedom.

No matter how deep someone has fallen into sexual sin, no matter how many partners, no matter how much pornography, no matter how broken they feel—there is complete and total freedom available in Jesus Christ.

The Light of his word heals. Let us get our Children in the Word of God.

We prayed today for God to:

Break every spirit of lust and sexual perversion targeting this generation Expose the lies that casual sex is harmless or liberating Bring conviction through the Holy Spirit to those caught in sexual sin Restore purity to those who have been deceived and wounded Protect the virginity of those still walking in holiness Heal the trauma from sexual abuse and exploitation Sever every soul tie formed through ungodly relationships Turn shame into testimony and pain into purpose

Because here's what the enemy doesn't want anyone to know: God specializes in restoration.

The woman at the well had five husbands and was living with a sixth man—Jesus offered her living water. Mary Magdalene was delivered from seven demons and became one of Jesus' most devoted followers. Rahab was a prostitute who ended up in the lineage of Christ Himself.

Your past does not disqualify you from God's future. Your mistakes do not define your destiny. What the devil meant for evil, God can turn into a testimony that sets others free.

The Truth They Need to Hear

Our children need to know what the culture will never tell them:

Their bodies are not their own. They were bought with a price—the blood of Jesus Christ. Their bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, not playgrounds for temporary pleasure.

Sex is not casual. It was never meant to be. Sex is covenant—a sacred bond designed by God to unite husband and wife in the deepest possible intimacy. When that gift is misused, something breaks. Something tears. Something is lost that can only be restored by the grace of God.

Purity is not weakness. It takes far more strength to stand against the current than to go with the flow. Every young person who chooses to wait is displaying more courage than a culture of compromise can comprehend.

The marriage is Honorable unto all things, and the Bed UNDEFILED - that is God’s plan. This is the best

There is no shame in their story. For those who have already fallen, who have already made mistakes, who carry regret and pain—there is no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus. The blood that was shed on Calvary is sufficient to wash away every sin, heal every wound, and make all things new.

What the enemy meant for shame, God is turning into testimony. What was intended to destroy them will become the very platform from which they declare God's delivering power.

A Prayer for This Generation

Today we didn't just pray against sexual immorality—we prayed FOR this generation.

We prayed for young women who are being told their worth is measured by their sexual desirability—that they would know their true value in Christ. We prayed for young men who are being enslaved by pornography—that chains would be broken and minds would be renewed. We prayed for teenagers facing relentless pressure to conform—that they would have supernatural strength to stand. We prayed for those already wounded—that healing would come, that shame would lift, that restoration would begin. We prayed for marriages that haven't even started yet—that future husbands and wives would be protected now so they can fully give themselves to each other later. We prayed for parents who don't know how to have these conversations—that God would give them wisdom, courage, and the right words. We prayed for the Church to stop being silent on this issue and start equipping young people with truth.

Because silence is surrender. And we refuse to surrender this generation to a lie.

The Battle Continues

This is Part 5 of our Praying for Children series, and we're not done yet.

In some days we continue. The day after that, we continue. Until breakthrough comes, until chains are broken, until this generation rises up in purity and power—we will not stop praying.

Pray Without Ceasing - In Season and Out of Season

The Apostle Paul commanded us to "pray without ceasing" (1 Thessalonians 5:17). Not pray occasionally. Not pray when it's convenient. Pray without ceasing.

And 2 Timothy 4:2 tells us to be ready "in season and out of season"—whether it's popular or not, whether it's comfortable or not, whether anyone else is praying or not.

Sexual sin will not be defeated by a single prayer. It requires persistent, relentless, daily intercession. It requires parents who will pray over their children's purity. It requires churches that will speak truth without apology. It requires believers who will stand in the gap when no one else will.

Your assignment:

Pray daily for the young people in your sphere of influence Have honest conversations about sexuality—don't let the culture be the only voice they hear Model purity and honor in your own life and relationships Don't be ashamed to call sin what it is, while always extending grace to sinners Share testimonies of restoration—let young people know that mistakes aren't final Guard your own heart—you can't lead others to freedom while living in bondage Trust that God hears and answers prayer—breakthrough is coming

This generation is not lost. They are not beyond reach. They are not too far gone.

They are waiting for someone to tell them the truth. They are waiting for someone to offer them something better than what the culture is selling. They are waiting for someone to pray.

Will you be that someone?

God bless you. See you next time as we continue storming heaven for the next generation.

• Lionel