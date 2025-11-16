Praying for Children (Part 4): The War for Their Identity

There's a war being waged, and the casualties are our children.

Not a war fought with guns or bombs, but something far more insidious. A war for their identity. A war for their innocence. A war for their very souls. And the battlefield? It starts in preschool classrooms, continues through social media feeds, and extends into doctor's offices where irreversible decisions are being made by children too young to understand the permanent consequences.

This is Part 4 of our Praying for Children series, and today we confronted one of the most controversial issues of our generation: the systematic campaign to confuse children about the most fundamental truth of who they are—male or female, created in the image of God.

As Parents, we are called to Protect our Children

The Moment It Begins

Picture this: A four-year-old girl walks into her preschool classroom. On the wall are posters showing that boys can wear dresses and girls can be boys. Her teacher reads her a book about a child who decides they're really the opposite gender. During circle time, she's asked what her "preferred pronouns" are.

She's four years old.

She doesn't know what chromosomes are. She doesn't understand biology. She barely understands that actions have consequences. But she's being asked to question the fundamental reality of her own body.

Share

This isn't a hypothetical scenario happening in some distant place. This is happening right now, in schools across the nation, to children whose parents sent them off to learn their ABCs—not to be recruited into an ideology that denies the very foundation of creation.

And it doesn't stop at preschool.

By elementary school, the messages intensify. Libraries stock books celebrating gender transitions. Guest speakers come to talk about being transgender. Pride flags hang in hallways. And if a child expresses any confusion about their gender—perhaps because they're a tomboy or a sensitive boy—adults rush to affirm that confusion rather than gently guide them through normal childhood development.

By middle school, some children are being socially transitioned without their parents even knowing. New names. New pronouns. School counselors keeping secrets from mothers and fathers who have a God-given right to know what's happening with their own children.

By high school, some teenagers are being fast-tracked toward medical interventions that will alter their bodies forever.

This is the onslaught. And this is why we must pray.

We are in a Spiritual Battle for the souls of our Children

The System That Betrayed Them

The education system—once trusted to teach reading, writing, and arithmetic—has become something else entirely. Instead of educating, it's indoctrinating. Instead of informing parents, it's hiding information. Instead of protecting children, it's experimenting on them.

Teachers who dare to use a child's legal name instead of a newly chosen name face discipline. Parents who question curriculum are labeled bigots. School boards that push back against gender ideology are threatened with lawsuits.

And the children? They're caught in the middle.

They're being told that if they don't "affirm" a classmate's gender identity, they're being hateful. They're being taught that biological sex is just a social construct. They're being fed a steady diet of propaganda disguised as inclusion and acceptance.

But here's what they're not being told:

They're not told that puberty blockers can cause bone density loss, cognitive issues, and permanent infertility.

They're not told that cross-sex hormones will alter their bodies in ways that can't be reversed.

They're not told that the suicide rate among those who transition doesn't actually decrease—it often increases.

They're not told that many who transition later regret it and desperately wish they could undo what was done to their bodies.

They're not told these things because the agenda isn't about their wellbeing. It's about ideology. And ideology always demands sacrifices—in this case, the sacrifice of children's bodies, futures, and souls.

This is why we prayed today with such urgency. This is why we cannot stay silent.

STOP the mutilation and destruction of our Children

The Medical Scandal

Perhaps the most heartbreaking part of this entire assault is what's happening in doctors' offices and hospitals.

Imagine: A 13-year-old girl who's uncomfortable with the changes puberty is bringing to her body. She's awkward. She's confused. She's bombarded with messages on TikTok telling her that maybe she's actually a boy trapped in a girl's body.

In a sane world, caring adults would tell her: "What you're feeling is normal. Every teenage girl feels uncomfortable with her changing body. This is part of growing up. Give it time."

But instead, in today's world, she's rushed to a gender clinic. Within weeks—sometimes just one or two appointments—she's prescribed puberty blockers. "It's reversible," they tell her parents. "It just gives her time to think."

But it's not reversible. The effects on bone development, brain development, and fertility can be permanent.

Then come the cross-sex hormones. Testosterone that will deepen her voice forever. That will give her facial hair. That will potentially make her unable to have children.

And then—horrifyingly—some are pushed toward surgery. Double mastectomies on teenage girls. Irreversible surgical procedures on minors who can't legally vote, drink, or get a tattoo, but somehow are considered mature enough to decide to remove healthy body parts.

And years later, when some of these children wake up and realize they made a catastrophic mistake? When they desperately wish they could get their bodies back? The adults who rushed them down this path are nowhere to be found.

This is child abuse dressed up as healthcare. And we must pray against it with everything in us.

At the end of the day - Parents suffer most

The Parents Caught in the Crossfire

Now put yourself in the shoes of a parent.

Your 14-year-old daughter comes home from school one day and announces she's actually a boy. She wants to be called by a new name. She wants to bind her chest. She talks about getting on hormones.

You're devastated. Confused. Terrified.

You try to gently push back. You remind her that she loved being a girl just a year ago. You suggest maybe she's just going through a phase, like many teenagers do.

And then the threats begin.

The school counselor calls and suggests that if you don't "affirm" your daughter's new identity, you're putting her at risk. The internet is full of articles saying that parents who don't immediately affirm cause their children to commit suicide. Your own daughter, coached by activists online, tells you that if you don't support her transition, she'll kill herself.

You're told you're abusive. You're called a bigot. You might even face the threat of losing custody of your own child if you don't comply with the gender ideology.

What do you do?

This is the impossible situation thousands of parents find themselves in right now. They're being forced to choose between affirming a lie and being destroyed by a system that has been weaponized against parental authority.

And this is exactly why they need our prayers. Parents need supernatural courage. They need divine wisdom. They need the strength to stand firm even when the whole world calls them hateful for simply stating the truth: God made their child exactly as He intended, and no amount of hormones or surgery can change what God has ordained.

No matter how dark it seems - the evil machine will be stopped in Jesus’ name

The Propaganda Machine Never Stops

But it's not just schools and doctors. The propaganda is everywhere.

Turn on any children's cartoon and you'll find LGBTQ characters and storylines. Check your child's favorite streaming service and you'll see show after show normalizing gender confusion. Scroll through social media and you'll find influencers telling kids that being "cisgender" (a term that didn't even exist 20 years ago) is boring and basic.

Every June brings Pride month celebrations shoved down children's throats. Companies that used to market toys to kids now market ideology. Books in school libraries celebrate transitioning. Music videos feature drag queens. Celebrities who transition are hailed as heroes and put on magazine covers.

The message is constant, relentless, overwhelming: Question everything. Your body might be wrong. Your parents might be wrong. But the activists on TikTok? They're right. Trust them.

And for a generation raised on screens, spending hours per day scrolling through content specifically designed to addict and manipulate them, this message is incredibly powerful.

How does a parent compete with that? How does a church compete with the combined forces of Hollywood, Big Tech, the education system, the medical establishment, and the government?

The answer: We can't. Not in our own strength.

But with God? With persistent, unceasing, fervent prayer? We can see breakthrough. We can see deliverance. We can see this demonic stronghold torn down.

No matter how dark .. there is always hope

Hope for the Wounded

In the midst of all this darkness, there is hope.

Because the same God who created gender in the beginning is the God who can restore what has been stolen. The same Jesus who healed the sick and cast out demons is still healing and still delivering today.

For every child who has been confused about their identity, there is clarity available in Christ.

For every teenager who has been rushed into medical transition, there is healing available—both physically and spiritually.

For every young adult who regrets what was done to their body and wishes they could go back, there is forgiveness, restoration, and a new beginning.

We prayed today for all those who have been caught up in this deception. We prayed for:

Healing for those who have undergone medical transitions and now regret it

Deliverance from the LGBTQ identity and lifestyle

Restoration of relationships damaged by this ideology

Removal of shame and condemnation

Courage to detransition for those who need to

Godly mentors to walk alongside them in truth

Because here's what the culture won't tell them but we will: It's not too late. God can redeem any situation. There is no person too far gone, no mistake too big, no wound too deep for the healing power of Jesus Christ.

The testimonies are already emerging—young people who detransitioned, who found their true identity in Christ, who are now warning others not to make the same mistakes they did. These voices need to be amplified. These stories need to be told.

And we need to pray for many, many more.

Time for the Church to be LOUD

Where Is the Church?

Perhaps the most convicting question we must ask is this: Where has the Church been during all of this?

For too long, too many pulpits have been silent on this issue. Pastors afraid of being called hateful have refused to address it. Churches worried about losing members or tax-exempt status have compromised. Youth leaders have been ill-equipped to help teenagers navigate these issues biblically.

And in that silence, children have been lost.

But silence is not an option anymore. Neutrality is not an option anymore. We cannot stand before God one day and say, "I didn't want to offend anyone" when children's souls were at stake.

The Church must rise. Pastors must preach the full counsel of God without apology. Parents must be equipped. Youth must be taught biblical truth about gender and sexuality. Safe spaces must be created for those struggling with identity issues—places where they can be loved without their confusion being affirmed.

We prayed today that God would:

Raise up bold preachers who will not compromise

Give churches courage to address these issues head-on

Equip believers to minister in this area with truth and compassion

Protect churches from being forced to violate their biblical convictions

Create ministries specifically for those leaving LGBTQ lifestyles

Restore biblical teaching on gender and sexuality

Because if the Church won't stand for truth, who will?

Truth AND Love: Not Truth OR Love

Let me be absolutely clear about something: This is not about hate.

We are not praying against people who identify as transgender or LGBTQ. We are praying against the agenda, the lies, and the demonic forces that have deceived them.

We love every person struggling with gender identity issues. We weep for those who have been lied to, manipulated, and harmed. We long to see them set free and walking in the truth of who God created them to be.

But love does not mean affirming lies. Love does not mean celebrating confusion. Love does not mean standing by while people destroy their bodies and souls.

The most loving thing we can do is speak the truth, even when it's hard, even when we're misunderstood, even when we're persecuted for it.

Jesus was full of grace AND truth. Not grace without truth. Not truth without grace. Both.

Thanks for reading News and Knees! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

And so we pray with compassion in our hearts but boldness in our declarations. We stand firm on the Word of God while extending the love of Christ to those trapped in deception.

This is the narrow road. This is the way of the cross. And this is what we're called to.

The Battle Continues Tomorrow

At the end of today's prayer session, I reminded everyone that we're not done. This series on Praying for Children continues tomorrow with another critical issue.

Because the spiritual warfare for the next generation is not a one-time prayer. It's not a single sermon. It's not a momentary concern.

It's a daily battle that requires daily prayer.

Listen to the Full Episode

This article tells the story of why we prayed today, but to experience the full power of the intercession, you need to listen to the complete audio. When you hear the prayer spoken aloud:

You'll feel the urgency in a way words on a page can't convey

You'll be able to join your faith with the declarations

You'll receive specific direction for your own situation

You'll be empowered to pray these same prayers over children you know

The anointing and authority in the spoken prayer carries a weight that this article can only point to. Don't miss it.

These children are worth praying for. Their futures, their identities, their souls—all of it is worth every prayer, every tear, every hour spent on our knees before the throne of God.

Your daily assignment:

1. Pray these prayers daily—not just when you listen to the podcast

2. Stand firm on biblical truth in your own home, no matter what pressure you face

3. Support parents who are fighting this battle for their children

4. Speak up when you see this agenda being pushed in your community

5. Share testimonies of those who have been delivered from gender confusion

6. Equip yourself with truth so you can minister to those struggling

7. Love those trapped in deception while refusing to affirm lies

8. Be ready to face opposition for standing on the Word of God

The future of countless children hangs in the balance. Will you pray? Will you stand? Will you fight?

God bless you. See you tomorrow as we continue storming heaven for the next generation.

• Lionel