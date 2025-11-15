Praying for Children (Part 3): Exposing Social Media Deception & Digital Witchcraft

Today we continue our critical series on Praying for the children. After addressing physical dangers, trafficking, sexual confusion, and identity warfare in Parts 1 and 2, we now turn our attention to perhaps the most pervasive threat of our time: social media deception.

This is the battlefield where millions of children are being fought over daily—and many parents don't even realize their kids are at war.

Breaking free

The Digital Invasion

As we start the prayer, I acknowledged a sobering reality: Many children today have phones, regardless of their age range, and countless have been fooled, manipulated, and deceived through social media.

This isn't an exaggeration. It's a crisis unfolding in real-time on screens in bedrooms, at dinner tables, in classrooms, and even in church pews. The enemy has weaponized technology, and our children are the primary targets.

The Bible says:

"Ask and you shall receive, seek and you shall find, knock and it shall be opened unto you." (Matthew 7:7)

Today, we knocked on heaven's door with urgency, seeking divine intervention against every digital scheme targeting our children.

Light of God breaking us free

TikTok Witchcraft: Repackaging Demons as "Fun"

One of the most alarming trends we addressed in prayer is the explosion of witchcraft content on platforms like TikTok, disguised as innocent entertainment or "spiritual wellness."

What's being normalized:

"Manifestation" rituals presented as positive thinking

Tarot card readings framed as harmless guidance

Spell-casting tutorials with millions of views and shares

Crystals and sage promoted as spiritual tools

"Reality shifting" and communication with spirits

Astrology and horoscopes replacing faith in God

Hexing and cursing made trendy and "empowering"

These practices aren't new—they're ancient demonic doorways being rebranded for Gen Z and Gen Alpha. What used to be hidden in dark corners is now celebrated in broad daylight with cute filters and trending sounds.

We prayed with apostolic authority:

EXPOSE every form of witchcraft being promoted on social media

Open children's eyes to see the demonic nature of these "trends"

Break every covenant children have unknowingly made with darkness

Close every spiritual door opened through dabbling in the occult

Sever ties with familiar spirits attached through these practices

Bring conviction and repentance to those caught in witchcraft

Complete deliverance from every demonic influence

We declared: These are not games. These are not harmless. These are doorways to destruction, and we CLOSE THEM NOW in Jesus' name!

Scripture anchor:

"Let no one be found among you who sacrifices their son or daughter in the fire, who practices divination or sorcery, interprets omens, engages in witchcraft, or casts spells, or who is a medium or spiritist or who consults the dead. Anyone who does these things is detestable to the Lord." Deuteronomy 18:10-12

Algorithms and Data connections

The Algorithm Trap: Designed to Addict

We prayed against a sinister reality that many don't understand: Social media algorithms are intentionally designed to addict, manipulate, and control.

These platforms aren't neutral tools—they're engineered to:

Trigger dopamine responses like addictive drugs

Keep users scrolling endlessly through curated content

Feed extreme content to generate emotional reactions

Create echo chambers that reinforce beliefs

Exploit vulnerabilities and insecurities

Track and predict behavior with frightening accuracy

Our children's brains are being rewired by technology designed by some of the smartest engineers in the world—and the goal isn't their wellbeing; it's engagement, data collection, and profit.

Our prayer:

BREAK every addiction to phones, social media, and digital content

Destroy the stronghold of compulsive scrolling and screen time

Restore healthy dopamine systems in children's brains

Give children self-control to put devices down

Expose the manipulation behind algorithms

Grant parents wisdom to set boundaries and monitor usage

Bring conviction when devices become idols

We declared: Technology will not be their master. God alone will reign in their hearts!

Our Children are confused, we need to teach them the truth

Normalizing Sin: The Agenda to Desensitize

Throughout this prayer, we confronted how social media has become the primary tool for normalizing what God calls sin.

What's being celebrated:

LGBTQ lifestyles and gender confusion promoted as "progress"

Hook-up culture and casual sex framed as "liberation"

Pornography made accessible and addictive

Abortion marketed as "healthcare" and "empowerment"

Promiscuity and infidelity glorified in content

Rebellion against parents and authority encouraged

Materialism and greed displayed as success

Violence and vulgarity consumed as entertainment

The constant exposure creates desensitization. What shocked them yesterday becomes normalized today and celebrated tomorrow. This is spiritual warfare—the systematic erosion of biblical values through repeated exposure.

We prayed:

BREAK the spirit of compromise in this generation Remove the veil of deception making sin look appealing Restore biblical conviction about right and wrong Give children courage to stand against cultural pressure Expose the emptiness of worldly lifestyles Bring godly sorrow that leads to repentance Rebuild the fear of the Lord in their hearts

We declared: God's standard will not change to accommodate culture. Truth is truth, and we stand on the Word of God!

Scripture anchor:

"Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness." (Isaiah 5:20)

Social Media - the new golden calf

Influencer Idolatry: False Prophets of the Digital Age

We addressed a reality many overlook: Influencers have become the false prophets and idols of this generation.

Children used to look up to parents, teachers, and pastors. Now they worship YouTubers, TikTokers, and Instagram personalities who:

Have zero moral authority

Live ungodly lifestyles

Promote destructive behaviors

Sell products they don't believe in

Deceive for money and fame

Model rebellion and worldliness

These influencers shape worldviews, dictate fashion, influence politics, and essentially disciple millions of young people—often in direct opposition to God's Word.

Our prayer:

EXPOSE every false teacher and deceiver on social media

Break the idol worship of celebrities and influencers

Remove their influence from children's lives

Replace false role models with godly mentors

Destroy the platform of those leading children astray

Open children's eyes to the emptiness of fame-worship

Redirect their admiration toward Jesus alone

We declared: Influencers are not their saviors. Jesus Christ alone is worthy of their devotion!

Mobile Notifications, anxiety and stress factors

The Mental Health Crisis: Anxiety, Depression & Suicide

We cannot ignore the devastating mental health epidemic directly linked to social media.

The statistics are alarming:

Skyrocketing rates of anxiety and depression in teens Increased suicide attempts and ideation Body dysmorphia from filtered images FOMO (fear of missing out) creating constant stress Cyberbullying leading to self-harm Comparison culture destroying self-worth Sleep deprivation from late-night scrolling Social isolation despite "connection"

Our children are drowning in a sea of likes, comments, and comparisons—measuring their worth by metrics that mean nothing in eternity.

Our urgent prayer:

HEAL every child battling anxiety and depression

Break the spirit of suicide off this generation

Restore healthy self-image based on identity in Christ

Remove comparison and jealousy from their hearts

Bring peace where there is turmoil

Surround them with genuine community and real relationships

Deliver them from isolation and loneliness

Renew their minds with God's truth about their worth

We declared: They are not defined by followers, likes, or viral moments. They are children of the Most High God, fearfully and wonderfully made!

Scripture anchor: "You keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on you." (Isaiah 26:3)

Cancel Culture and Cyberbullying

Cancel Culture & Cyberbullying: Digital Mob Violence

We prayed against the toxic culture of:

Cancel culture where one mistake destroys reputations

Cyberbullying that follows children 24/7

Doxing and public shaming of minors

Pile-on attacks from strangers online

Viral humiliation that never truly disappears

Character assassination over disagreements

The internet has created a generation of judge, jury, and executioner—often targeting children who made mistakes, voiced unpopular opinions, or simply existed while different.

Our prayer for protection:

Surround children with divine protection from online attacks

Dismantle every plot to humiliate or destroy their reputation

Give them wisdom to navigate conflict with grace

Protect their mental health from mob mentality

Bring justice where bullying has occurred

Heal wounds from public shaming

Grant them resilience to stand in truth despite opposition

A Wake-Up Call for Parents: You Cannot Be Passive

Throughout this prayer, I emphasized something that desperately needs to be said: Parents, if you're not monitoring what your children consume online, you're leaving them defenseless in a war zone.

The reality:

Most parents have no idea what their kids watch

Children have unrestricted access to the darkest corners of the internet

"Private" doesn't mean safe—predators are everywhere

What happens online has real-world consequences

Ignorance is not innocence—it's negligence

Our prayer for parents:

WAKE UP every sleeping parent to the digital danger

Grant courage to have hard conversations

Give wisdom to set boundaries without alienating children

Provide resources for monitoring and accountability

Break the fear of being seen as "strict" or "overprotective"

Unite parents and children in open communication

Empower parents to reclaim authority in their homes

I declared boldly: If you don't shepherd your children online, the algorithm will. The choice is yours.

Scripture anchor: "Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it." (Proverbs 22:6)

Breaking Digital Bondage: Deliverance and Freedom

We prayed specifically for complete deliverance:

From every demonic attachment formed through social media

From every ungodly soul tie created through online relationships

From every addiction to devices and apps

From every lie believed through viral content

From every spirit of perversion exposed to through pornography

From every spirit of fear instilled through doom-scrolling

We prayed for restoration:

Of attention spans destroyed by short-form content Of creativity stifled by endless consumption Of real relationships damaged by digital distractions Of innocence stolen too soon Of time wasted that can never be recovered Of minds renewed by the Word of God

We declared that in JESUS’ NAME:

Every chain is BROKEN! Every captive is FREED! Every lie is EXPOSED! Every addiction is DESTROYED! Every child is COVERED by the blood of Jesus!

"So if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed." (John 8:36)

Listen to the Full Episode

This article summarizes the essence of what was prayed, but I strongly encourage you to listen to the complete audio. When you hear the prayer spoken aloud with anointing and authority, you can:

Join your faith with the intercession

Experience the spiritual breakthrough as you pray along

Allow the Holy Spirit to reveal specific areas your children need prayer

Speak these declarations over your own family with power

The full episode carries the weight and urgency that only audio can convey. Don't miss it!

Pray Without Ceasing - In Season and Out of Season

The Apostle Paul's command in 1 Thessalonians 5:17 echoes louder than ever: "Pray without ceasing."

And 2 Timothy 4:2 reminds us to be ready "in season and out of season."

Brothers and sisters, we cannot pray about this once and move on. This is a daily battle. This is persistent warfare. This requires unceasing intercession.

Your daily assignment:

Pray these prayers daily over your children and those in your sphere Monitor what your children consume online—know what they're watching Have ongoing conversations about media, content, and digital wisdom Set boundaries with love and explain the "why" behind them Model healthy technology use yourself—children imitate what they see Be involved in their online world just as you would their physical one Stand firm when culture pressures you to compromise Don't fear being the "strict parent"—fear failing to protect them

The stakes are eternal:

What they consume shapes how they think

How they think determines what they believe

What they believe directs how they live

How they live impacts their eternity

This is not about controlling them—it's about protecting them long enough to mature in discernment.

Final Declaration

As we continue this series on praying for children, I want to make one thing abundantly clear:

The enemy will NOT have this generation.

Yes, the attacks are fierce. Yes, the deception is widespread. Yes, the battle is intense. But our God is GREATER. The blood of Jesus is POWERFUL. And the prayers of the righteous are EFFECTIVE.

We will not surrender our children to:

Trafficking rings

Sexual confusion

Gender ideology

Witchcraft trends

Social media addiction

Digital deception

Or any other scheme of the enemy

We will FIGHT. We will PRAY. We will STAND. And we will SEE VICTORY.

"The weapons we fight with are not the weapons of the world. On the contrary, they have divine power to demolish strongholds." (2 Corinthians 10:4)

Thank you for joining me in this critical prayer series. The battle continues, and so must our prayers. We are not done. We will not stop. We will storm heaven until we see breakthrough for this generation.

God bless you. See you in the next session.

Remember: One prayer session is not enough. Make these prayers your daily habit. The future of our children depends on parents who will not grow weary in intercession. Keep praying. Keep standing. Keep fighting. Victory is coming!