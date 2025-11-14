Praying for Children (Part 2): Breaking the Chains of Trafficking, Deception & Sexual Confusion

Hands Broken Free

Yesterday we began a critical series of prayers for the children of this generation. Today, in Part 2, we confronted some of the darkest and most urgent threats facing young people in our world—threats that many in the church are too afraid or too comfortable to address openly.

This prayer session was not for the faint of heart. We called things by their names. We exposed the darkness. And we declared war on every demonic agenda targeting the innocence, identity, and destiny of our children.

The Battle We Cannot Ignore

As I opened the prayer, I acknowledged a sobering truth: we cannot cover every angle of praying for children in just one or two sessions. The attacks against this generation are multifaceted, relentless, and strategic. But we committed to doing our best, knowing that we will return to this burden again and again, because the spiritual warfare for the next generation demands persistent, unceasing intercession.

Living behind bars

Human Trafficking: The Modern-Day Slave Trade

Physical Trafficking

We began by confronting the horrific reality of human trafficking—a multi-billion dollar industry that preys primarily on children. In our prayer, we cried out for:

Immediate divine intervention for every child currently held captive by trafficking rings

Exposure of every network, operation, and system that facilitates the buying and selling of children

Supernatural wisdom for law enforcement to locate and rescue victims

Dismantling of trafficking operations through divine confusion among traffickers

Angels dispatched NOW to surround and protect vulnerable children

We prayed specifically that no child would fall through the cracks, that every hidden victim would be found, and that the traffickers themselves would be exposed, arrested, and brought to justice.

"Even the captives of the mighty shall be taken away, and the prey of the terrible shall be delivered." (Isaiah 49:25)

Digital Trafficking and Online Predators

But trafficking isn't just happening in dark alleys and foreign countries—it's happening in our children's bedrooms through their phones and computers. We interceded against:

Predators hiding on social media platforms, gaming sites, and chat rooms

Grooming tactics used by adults to manipulate and exploit children online

The normalization of child exploitation through pornography and illicit content

Tech companies prioritizing profits over child safety

We prayed for parents to receive supernatural discernment to monitor and protect their children's online activity, and for every connection between predators and children to be severed by the power of God.

Love and Purity

The Assault on Sexual Purity

Hookup Culture and Sexual Immorality

One of the most devastating attacks on this generation is the complete normalization of sexual immorality. In our prayer, we confronted the lies being fed to young people:

The deception:

One-night stands are "empowerment"

Casual sex has no consequences

"Friends with benefits" is normal

Virginity and purity are outdated concepts

Sexual exploitation through platforms like OnlyFans is just "entrepreneurship"

Our prayer:

Break every spirit of lust and sexual perversion targeting children and teenagers

Expose the lies that casual sex is harmless or liberating

Reveal the emotional, spiritual, and physical damage of sexual sin

Bring conviction through the Holy Spirit for those caught in sexual immorality

Restore purity to those who have been deceived and wounded

Protect the virginity of those still walking in holiness

Heal the trauma from sexual abuse and exploitation

Break soul ties formed through ungodly relationships

We declared boldly:

"Their bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit!" (1 Corinthians 6:19) Sex is not casual—it's covenant. What the enemy meant for shame, God will turn into testimony.

Gender Confusion and the LGBT Agenda

Perhaps one of the most controversial yet urgent prayer points addressed the deliberate confusion being sown about gender identity and sexuality.

The Reality We Addressed:

Gender confusion being pushed on children as young as preschool age

Medical transitions encouraged without proper parental consent or involvement

Celebration of confusion instead of clarity about biological sex

Intense peer pressure to "experiment" with sexuality and identity

Teachers and influencers replacing parental authority in matters of identity

Our Bold Prayer:

We prayed with apostolic authority:

BREAK every spirit of confusion attacking children's understanding of who they are

Declare God's design: "God made them MALE and FEMALE" (Genesis 1:27)

Cancel the agenda to steal, confuse, and ultimately destroy this generation

Grant parents wisdom to have bold, biblical conversations with their children

Expose the harm being done through rushed medical interventions

Bring healing to children already wounded by these ideologies

Give children courage to stand against cultural pressure

A Prophetic Declaration:

During the prayer, I made this bold declaration: "Confusion is NOT from God! (1 Corinthians 14:33) The enemy wants to confuse them about WHO they are so they never discover WHOSE they are!"

We declared that this generation will know their identity in CHRIST, not in culture. They will understand that they are fearfully and wonderfully made by a God who makes no mistakes.

The Perfect Plan of God - The Family Unit

The Spiritual Warfare Behind It All

Throughout this prayer session, we emphasized a critical truth: this is not just culture—this is demonic strategy.

Satan knows that if he can corrupt children, he destroys the future. These trends are not accidents; they are assignments. The goal is clear: steal their innocence, kill their destiny, and destroy their relationship with God.

We engaged in spiritual warfare by:

Binding every demonic principality behind these movements

Casting out the spirit of Jezebel promoting sexual immorality

Breaking the spirit of Python that suffocates spiritual life

Removing the spirit of Leviathan causing confusion and pride

Tearing down every altar erected against this generation

Canceling every satanic agenda in Jesus' name

We declared:

"No weapon formed against them shall prosper!" (Isaiah 54:17)

"The gates of hell shall NOT prevail!" (Matthew 16:18)

"Greater is He that is in them than he that is in the world!" (1 John 4:4)

For Parents, Pastors, and Protectors

We also prayed urgently for those responsible for protecting and guiding children:

For Parents:

WAKE UP to what your children are exposed to online

Courage to have hard conversations without pushing children away

Wisdom to set boundaries rooted in love

Strength to stand against cultural pressure

For the Church:

STOP being silent on these critical issues

Pastors must preach the full counsel of God, not watered-down messages

Youth leaders must be equipped to address real struggles

The church must become a safe place for honest conversations

A sobering reminder:

If you don't teach your children truth, the world will teach them lies. The battlefield is real. The battle is NOW. And we will NOT surrender our children to the enemy.

In Christ - We have the Victory

Closing Declarations

The prayer concluded with powerful prophetic declarations:

Every child trafficked—RELEASED NOW in Jesus' name! Every scheme to corrupt innocence—EXPOSED and DISMANTLED! Confusion—GET OUT! Clarity—COME IN! Sexual perversion—BROKEN! Purity—RESTORED! This generation will NOT be lost to darkness! They will be DELIVERED, HEALED, and DEPLOYED for God's kingdom! The blood of Jesus COVERS them! Angels are assigned to them RIGHT NOW! Satan—your time is UP! You will NOT have this generation!

Note: Social Media Deception Coming Next

At the end of this session, I acknowledged that we weren't able to fully address social media deception, TikTok trends, and witchcraft targeting children through digital platforms. This critical topic will be covered in our next prayer session, as it deserves its own focused intercession.

Listen to the Full Episode

This article can only capture the essence of what was prayed. I strongly encourage you to listen to the complete audio of this prayer session. When you hear the prayer spoken aloud, you can:

Join your faith with the intercession

Experience the spiritual authority and anointing

Allow the Holy Spirit to minister directly to your heart

Agree in prayer for your own children or those in your sphere of influence

There's power in hearing and praying these declarations out loud. Don't miss the full episode!

Pray Without Ceasing - In Season and Out of Season

The Apostle Paul's command in 1 Thessalonians 5:17 is clear: "Pray without ceasing.”

And 2 Timothy 4:2 reminds us to be ready "in season and out of season."

Brothers and sisters, praying for children is not optional. It's not something we do when we "feel led" or when it's convenient. This is a mandate from heaven for such a time as this.

Your Assignment:

Don't just read this article and move on. Make these prayers your own. Pray daily for the children in your life and around the world. Speak these declarations out loud over your family, your church, your community. Stand in the gap for children who have no one else praying for them. Be relentless in intercession—the battle is too critical to grow weary.

Your prayers are not in vain. They create protective barriers the enemy cannot cross. They release angelic intervention. They shift the spiritual atmosphere. They save lives, restore identities, and secure destinies.

The future of the next generation is being determined in the prayer closet RIGHT NOW.

Will you join us in this fight? Will you commit to being a voice crying out for the children? The battle is fierce, but our God is mighty. And together, we WILL see deliverance, healing, and breakthrough for this generation.

God bless you. See you in the next session.