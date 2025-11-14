Praying for Children (Part 2): Breaking the Chains of Trafficking, Deception & Sexual Confusion

Yesterday we began a critical series of prayers for the children of this generation. Today, in Part 2, we confronted some of the darkest and most urgent threats facing young people in our world—threats that many in the church are too afraid or too comfortable to address openly.
This prayer session was not for the faint of heart. We called things by their names. We exposed the darkness. And we declared war on every demonic agenda targeting the innocence, identity, and destiny of our children.
The Battle We Cannot Ignore
As I opened the prayer, I acknowledged a sobering truth: we cannot cover every angle of praying for children in just one or two sessions. The attacks against this generation are multifaceted, relentless, and strategic. But we committed to doing our best, knowing that we will return to this burden again and again, because the spiritual warfare for the next generation demands persistent, unceasing intercession.
Human Trafficking: The Modern-Day Slave Trade
Physical Trafficking
We began by confronting the horrific reality of human trafficking—a multi-billion dollar industry that preys primarily on children. In our prayer, we cried out for:
Immediate divine intervention for every child currently held captive by trafficking rings
Exposure of every network, operation, and system that facilitates the buying and selling of children
Supernatural wisdom for law enforcement to locate and rescue victims
Dismantling of trafficking operations through divine confusion among traffickers
Angels dispatched NOW to surround and protect vulnerable children
We prayed specifically that no child would fall through the cracks, that every hidden victim would be found, and that the traffickers themselves would be exposed, arrested, and brought to justice.
"Even the captives of the mighty shall be taken away, and the prey of the terrible shall be delivered." (Isaiah 49:25)
Digital Trafficking and Online Predators
But trafficking isn't just happening in dark alleys and foreign countries—it's happening in our children's bedrooms through their phones and computers. We interceded against:
Predators hiding on social media platforms, gaming sites, and chat rooms
Grooming tactics used by adults to manipulate and exploit children online
The normalization of child exploitation through pornography and illicit content
Tech companies prioritizing profits over child safety
We prayed for parents to receive supernatural discernment to monitor and protect their children's online activity, and for every connection between predators and children to be severed by the power of God.
The Assault on Sexual Purity
Hookup Culture and Sexual Immorality
One of the most devastating attacks on this generation is the complete normalization of sexual immorality. In our prayer, we confronted the lies being fed to young people:
The deception:
One-night stands are "empowerment"
Casual sex has no consequences
"Friends with benefits" is normal
Virginity and purity are outdated concepts
Sexual exploitation through platforms like OnlyFans is just "entrepreneurship"
Our prayer:
Break every spirit of lust and sexual perversion targeting children and teenagers
Expose the lies that casual sex is harmless or liberating
Reveal the emotional, spiritual, and physical damage of sexual sin
Bring conviction through the Holy Spirit for those caught in sexual immorality
Restore purity to those who have been deceived and wounded
Protect the virginity of those still walking in holiness
Heal the trauma from sexual abuse and exploitation
Break soul ties formed through ungodly relationships
We declared boldly:
"Their bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit!" (1 Corinthians 6:19)
Sex is not casual—it's covenant.
What the enemy meant for shame, God will turn into testimony.
Gender Confusion and the LGBT Agenda
Perhaps one of the most controversial yet urgent prayer points addressed the deliberate confusion being sown about gender identity and sexuality.
The Reality We Addressed:
Gender confusion being pushed on children as young as preschool age
Medical transitions encouraged without proper parental consent or involvement
Celebration of confusion instead of clarity about biological sex
Intense peer pressure to "experiment" with sexuality and identity
Teachers and influencers replacing parental authority in matters of identity
Our Bold Prayer:
We prayed with apostolic authority:
BREAK every spirit of confusion attacking children's understanding of who they are
Declare God's design: "God made them MALE and FEMALE" (Genesis 1:27)
Cancel the agenda to steal, confuse, and ultimately destroy this generation
Grant parents wisdom to have bold, biblical conversations with their children
Expose the harm being done through rushed medical interventions
Bring healing to children already wounded by these ideologies
Give children courage to stand against cultural pressure
A Prophetic Declaration:
During the prayer, I made this bold declaration: "Confusion is NOT from God! (1 Corinthians 14:33) The enemy wants to confuse them about WHO they are so they never discover WHOSE they are!"
We declared that this generation will know their identity in CHRIST, not in culture. They will understand that they are fearfully and wonderfully made by a God who makes no mistakes.
The Spiritual Warfare Behind It All
Throughout this prayer session, we emphasized a critical truth: this is not just culture—this is demonic strategy.
Satan knows that if he can corrupt children, he destroys the future. These trends are not accidents; they are assignments. The goal is clear: steal their innocence, kill their destiny, and destroy their relationship with God.
We engaged in spiritual warfare by:
Binding every demonic principality behind these movements
Casting out the spirit of Jezebel promoting sexual immorality
Breaking the spirit of Python that suffocates spiritual life
Removing the spirit of Leviathan causing confusion and pride
Tearing down every altar erected against this generation
Canceling every satanic agenda in Jesus' name
We declared:
"No weapon formed against them shall prosper!" (Isaiah 54:17)
"The gates of hell shall NOT prevail!" (Matthew 16:18)
"Greater is He that is in them than he that is in the world!" (1 John 4:4)
For Parents, Pastors, and Protectors
We also prayed urgently for those responsible for protecting and guiding children:
For Parents:
WAKE UP to what your children are exposed to online
Courage to have hard conversations without pushing children away
Wisdom to set boundaries rooted in love
Strength to stand against cultural pressure
For the Church:
STOP being silent on these critical issues
Pastors must preach the full counsel of God, not watered-down messages
Youth leaders must be equipped to address real struggles
The church must become a safe place for honest conversations
A sobering reminder:
If you don't teach your children truth, the world will teach them lies. The battlefield is real. The battle is NOW. And we will NOT surrender our children to the enemy.
Closing Declarations
The prayer concluded with powerful prophetic declarations:
Every child trafficked—RELEASED NOW in Jesus' name!
Every scheme to corrupt innocence—EXPOSED and DISMANTLED!
Confusion—GET OUT! Clarity—COME IN!
Sexual perversion—BROKEN! Purity—RESTORED!
This generation will NOT be lost to darkness!
They will be DELIVERED, HEALED, and DEPLOYED for God's kingdom!
The blood of Jesus COVERS them!
Angels are assigned to them RIGHT NOW!
Satan—your time is UP! You will NOT have this generation!
Note: Social Media Deception Coming Next
At the end of this session, I acknowledged that we weren't able to fully address social media deception, TikTok trends, and witchcraft targeting children through digital platforms. This critical topic will be covered in our next prayer session, as it deserves its own focused intercession.
Listen to the Full Episode
This article can only capture the essence of what was prayed. I strongly encourage you to listen to the complete audio of this prayer session. When you hear the prayer spoken aloud, you can:
Join your faith with the intercession
Experience the spiritual authority and anointing
Allow the Holy Spirit to minister directly to your heart
Agree in prayer for your own children or those in your sphere of influence
There's power in hearing and praying these declarations out loud. Don't miss the full episode!
Pray Without Ceasing - In Season and Out of Season
The Apostle Paul's command in 1 Thessalonians 5:17 is clear: "Pray without ceasing.”
And 2 Timothy 4:2 reminds us to be ready "in season and out of season."
Brothers and sisters, praying for children is not optional. It's not something we do when we "feel led" or when it's convenient. This is a mandate from heaven for such a time as this.
Your Assignment:
Don't just read this article and move on. Make these prayers your own.
Pray daily for the children in your life and around the world.
Speak these declarations out loud over your family, your church, your community.
Stand in the gap for children who have no one else praying for them.
Be relentless in intercession—the battle is too critical to grow weary.
Your prayers are not in vain. They create protective barriers the enemy cannot cross. They release angelic intervention. They shift the spiritual atmosphere. They save lives, restore identities, and secure destinies.
News and Knees is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The future of the next generation is being determined in the prayer closet RIGHT NOW.
Will you join us in this fight? Will you commit to being a voice crying out for the children? The battle is fierce, but our God is mighty. And together, we WILL see deliverance, healing, and breakthrough for this generation.
God bless you. See you in the next session.
🔥 Join us tomorrow as we continue this critical series: Part 3 will address social media deception, TikTok witchcraft, and the digital snares targeting our children. We're not backing down. We're not staying silent. We're storming heaven until we see victory!