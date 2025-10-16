Prayers for the Hurting: Seeking God's Kingdom in a Chaotic World

Dear readers,

Shalom and happy new week! This midweek prayer episode, recorded on a Wednesday, came from a Holy Spirit nudge after messages from hurting folks. It focuses on praying for those in pain, confused by the world’s mayhem, and specifically for “Ashley”—an atheist awakening to God’s existence amid deception. For the full heartfelt delivery, listen to the attached 10-minute audio.

Today’s Message: Prioritizing God’s Kingdom

In a world where governments ban Bibles and prayers, many grow up without knowing God, leading to confusion and hurt. The devil sows mayhem, fooling people into atheism or disbelief in heaven/hell. But encounters can spark realization: Life isn’t just material—there’s a God.

Drawing from Matthew 6:33: “Seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.” What is the kingdom is God’s way of doing things ? It is centered on the Great Commission (Matthew 28:19-20): Go preach the Gospel. Even in persecution—whether in the US, Canada, UK, Muslim nations and even places like Nigeria—Christians must share Jesus.

We cannot stay silent while our Brothers and sisters are being killed in Nigeria because of the fact that they are Christians like you and I. We Cannot be silent in the face of such evil. We must like the Bible .. be instant in season and out of season.

Introverts? No problem—distribute evangelism tracts in elevators, on streets, or apartments. Some may discard them, but others could read, reflect, and surrender to Christ, adding souls to the kingdom.

A Call to Prayer for the Ashleys

Prayer excerpt: Lord, we pray for all the Ashleys, all struggling with identity, raised without You. By grace, complete your work in them in Jesus name. Convict their heart; speak to them as they pray. Fill them with peace upon repentance. Give them grace to buy and read the Bible—transform their lives, open closed doors, reconnect relationships, provide financially in Jesus name. Disconnect evil ties; connect godly friends. We bind doubt and unbelief; cover them all with Jesus’ blood in Jesus name. May encounters lead to salvation testimonies—weight lifted, hunger for Your Word. Thank You for using us as lights. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

Closing Blessing

We’re in historic times of persecution, but God calls us to be lights. Thanks for joining—God bless you abundantly.