Point Of View: Thomas Massie “Rally”

Thomas Massie is a representative who has been getting a lot of attention lately because of the things he says at rallies and the way he feels about how the government spends money watches people and respects freedoms. Thomas Massie is known for not agreeing with the other people in Congress and he keeps telling people that we should have a smaller government and follow the Constitution. He also says that some policies are not good because they give the government too much power.

What this means:

The fact that Thomas Massie is getting attention shows that there is a big difference in what people think about politics in America. More and more voters like candidates who’re not afraid to disagree with the people in charge and who want the government to be honest and respect peoples freedom. They also want the government to be responsible for what it does.

Faith reflection:

When people are talking about politics and they do not agree people who believe in God are reminded to look for wisdom to be careful about what they believe and to do the thing. The Bible says in Proverbs 11:14 that a country can get into trouble if it does not have leaders but it can be successful if it has many good advisers. Thomas Massie and his ideas are an example of this because he is not afraid to say what he thinks and to stand up for what he believes in which is limited government and constitutional rights, for the people.