Nick Shirley joined the marchers on the streets of London during Tommy Robinson’s rally dubbed “Unite the Kingdom,”. He raised the spirit of the people by shouting, “USA!” in support of the rally.

The march was considered one of the largest in recent times, attracting hundreds of people who shared their fears and worries about the identity of the country, immigration, and governance. Participants carried flags, made speeches, and criticized the current government led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Some attendees argued that the march signified a developing trend for a change in the nation’s leadership.

Even in the midst of passionate shouts, we must bear in mind what our Bible says about seeking peace and pursuing it. Indeed, there is strength not only in standing firm with your convictions but also being merciful to others. In times of conflict and confusion over national identity and direction, let us pray for both the authorities and people of the land—that God’s truth and unity would prevail.