Nick Shirley Shows the Human Cost of America’s Fentanyl Crisis

Nick Shirley’s new 38-minute video takes a closer look at the fentanyl crisis and the people whose lives have been affected by it. From struggling individuals on the streets to communities dealing with the consequences of addiction, the footage shows a difficult reality many Americans are facing.

Shirley shares what he witnessed and raises concerns about the deadly toll of fentanyl and the growing number of lives lost to overdoses.

Behind every statistic is a real person, a family, and a story. This video shines a light on the human side of the crisis and the challenges communities face as they search for answers.

“Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves.” — Proverbs 31:8