JD Vance Visits Naval Air Station Oceana, Honors U.S. Service Members

Vice President JD Vance visited Naval Air Station Oceana to meet with U.S. service members and deliver remarks recognizing their commitment to protecting the country.

Speaking to military personnel, Vance thanked them for their service and highlighted the important role they play in maintaining national security. He also spoke about the values of leadership, teamwork, and readiness, emphasizing the importance of supporting the men and women who serve in uniform.

The visit gave the Vice President an opportunity to connect directly with service members, acknowledge their daily sacrifices, and reaffirm the administration’s support for the armed forces.

Visits to military installations are more than ceremonial—they provide leaders with a chance to hear directly from those serving on the front lines while reinforcing the importance of military readiness and national defense. They also recognize the dedication of service members and their families.

Those who serve others with courage and selflessness deserve our gratitude and prayers. As Isaiah 41:10 says, “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you.” May those who serve be guided with wisdom, protected in their duties, and surrounded by peace.