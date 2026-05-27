Iran had than 2,100 executions in 2025. This is the number that Amnesty International has seen since the 1980s. Iran researcher Raha Bahreini says the death penalty is being used more and more to stop people from speaking out. The government is using executions to scare people and stop them from opposing the government.

People who care about rights are worried that all these executions will make other countries even more concerned about how Iran treats its people. This could lead to pressure, on Iran to make some changes and protect human rights better.

When things are tough and it seems like there is a lot of fear and unfairness we remember how important it is to be kind and treat people with respect. Iran executions and human rights concerns are a deal. The Iran executions are very troubling. As it says in Micah 6:8 we should try to do what is right be kind and be humble. The Iran executions and human rights concerns are something we should think about.