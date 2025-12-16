This was never about seeking the truth (or Candace’s version); it was always about a stark philosophical principle that Owens recently articulated, defining what she believes deserves to survive in the public sphere.

The moment came when she was faced with the ultimate question:

“What if this what you’re doing destroys Turning Point USA?”.

Her answer wasn’t defensive, nor was it apologetic. It was a moral challenge to the existence of the entire organization. Owens essentially said that if an entity cannot withstand the harsh light of reality, then it probably shouldn’t exist at all.

“If the truth is capable of destroying your company, the truth, then does your company deserve to exist?”.

This is the key takeaway, readers. She believes that if the truth poses an existential threat to an organization or an individual, that entity is likely morally deficient. In her own words, if the truth is a threat to you, “that probably means that you’re you’re not a good person or you’re not a good company”.

Think about the weight of that statement:

Owens is effectively saying that if her actions—which she frames as pursuing transparency—lead to TPUSA’s collapse, it wouldn’t be a tragedy brought about by malice, but rather the just consequence of TPUSA failing the “truth test.”

It would prove the organization was flawed from the start.

Now, importantly, she makes a clear distinction between her mission and her personal character. She acknowledges that this kind of scorched-earth approach might make some people think she is “an evil person,” but she vehemently rejects that label.

She argues that she applies the same rigorous standard to herself. She offered herself up for the “public x-ray,” stating that if the truth about how she treats her employees or what she does privately destroyed her own career, it would simply confirm she wasn’t a good person. But because she believes she is a “decent person,” lives “honorably,” owns her mistakes immediately, and tries to be honest, she is never fearful of this scrutiny. She maintains she is “Nowhere near an evil person”.

So, if she is not fearful of a public x-ray, she believes those who are fearful—and specifically, those whose company might be destroyed by the truth—are morally compromised.

This response paints a vivid picture for us. Owens is positioning herself not as a disgruntled former collaborator out for revenge, but as an agent of necessary destruction. If TPUSA falls under the weight of her revelations, she will view it as a righteous outcome, confirming the organisation’s fundamental lack of integrity, rather than a successful assassination by a “best friend.” It confirms our suspicion: she is prepared to see TPUSA destroyed.

Now as we know Candace and Erika are supposed to be meeting today. Not sure if they have met already or not. However what comes out of that meeting will either Make or Break TPUSA. Lets keep praying that TPUSA will continue to exist and continue affecting the hearts and minds of young people throughout the US and the world.

Share

Thank you so much for watching and reading, getting to this point. A quick update, after some research and digging, I have come up with 2 theories as to why I think Candace wants TPUSA destroyed. I will be posting that later tonight or tomorrow.

Until then, I want to encourage us all, Watch and Pray so we fall not into temptation .. especially as we live in the last days. Jesus is coming very soon …. are you ready ? Am I ready ?