News and Knees

Darlene Keefer
Darlene Keefer
2d

WoWzer! You have just addressed what I need to do. I can’t keep up with all the goals I keep adding. I can’t solve the world crisis and there’s no time to play. Happy New Year and thanks for the boost.

MCavadias
12h

Good method! I don't really do New Year's resolutions anymore, but I like the ideas on building habits and purging clutter from our lives.

