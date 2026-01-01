First off, thank you. Seriously. Thank you for being here, for opening these emails, for being part of this community throughout 2025 and into this new year.

Your trust means everything to me, and I don’t take it lightly.

As we stand at the edge of 2026, I want to share something with you that I’ve been wrestling with for the past few weeks. It’s a decision I’ve made about how I’m approaching this year, and honestly, I think it might change everything for both of us.

I’m done with New Year’s resolutions.

There. I said it.

Not because I don’t believe in growth or change or becoming better versions of ourselves. But because the traditional “New Year, New Me” approach has failed me too many times. And if I’m being honest, it’s probably failed you too.

You know the cycle. January 1st rolls around, we’re fired up with vision boards and ambitious goals. By February 14th, we’re making excuses. By March, we’ve completely forgotten what we even resolved to do. Sound familiar?

This year, I’m trying something different. And I’m inviting you to join me.

The Problem With 365-Day Goals

Here’s what I’ve realized: 365 days is just too long.

It’s too long to maintain focus. Too long to stay motivated. Too long to wait before pivoting when something isn’t working. We set these massive yearly goals, and they feel so far away that we procrastinate. Or worse, we sprint hard for a few weeks, burn out, and give up entirely.

The Bible talks about not worrying about tomorrow (Matthew 6:34), and while that’s primarily about anxiety, I think there’s wisdom there about focus too. We’re not built to hold a year-long vision clearly in our minds. We need something closer, something tangible, something we can actually see the finish line for.

That’s why I’m breaking my 2026 into four 90-day sprints.

Think about it: 90 days is roughly 13 weeks. It’s one quarter. It’s long enough to accomplish something meaningful, but short enough that you can see the end from the beginning. You can maintain intensity. You can stay focused. And if something isn’t working? You only wait a few weeks to pivot, not an entire year.

1. But First: The Subtraction Audit

Before we talk about what to add to your life, we need to talk about what to remove.

I learned this the hard way. For years, I kept adding more: more goals, more projects, more commitments, more stuff. My calendar was full, my to-do list was endless, and I felt busy but never felt productive. I was exhausted but not making real progress.

The truth is, you can’t build something new on a cluttered foundation.

So before January 1st even starts, I’m asking you to do something that might feel uncomfortable: subtract.

Here’s what I’m doing on December 31st (and I hope you’ll join me):

Digital Declutter

Going through my phone and deleting every app I haven’t used in the past 30 days

Unsubscribing from at least 10 email newsletters that I never read (yes, even if they’re “good content”)

Leaving social media groups and online communities that drain more energy than they give

Clearing out my downloads folder, old screenshots, and the 847 photos of random receipts

Physical Space Reset

Choosing one drawer, one closet, or one corner of my home to completely purge

Getting rid of anything broken that I’ve been “meaning to fix” for more than 6 months

Clearing my desk completely—starting 2026 with a clean workspace

Donating, selling, or throwing away what doesn’t serve me anymore

Time & Commitment Audit

Writing down every recurring meeting, commitment, and obligation I have

Identifying at least one that I’m going to cancel or step away from

Finding one “should do” activity that I’m releasing myself from

Saying no to at least one thing I’ve been dreading but felt guilty about declining

I know this might sting a little. Some of that stuff cost money. Some of those commitments involve people we care about. But here’s what I keep reminding myself: Every yes to something that doesn’t matter is a no to something that does.

When we subtract what’s stealing our energy, we create space for what God is actually calling us to focus on.

Your Daily Anchor: The One Habit That Changes Everything

Okay, here’s where it gets practical.

For Q1 2026 (January 1 - March 31), I’m committing to ONE daily anchor habit. Just one. Not ten. Not a complete life overhaul. One single practice that I’m going to do every single day, no matter what.

Research shows that trying to change everything at once is a recipe for failure. But one keystone habit? That’s doable. And more importantly, one solid habit creates a ripple effect that changes other areas of your life naturally.

Here’s mine: 10 minutes of prayer and Bible reading before I touch my phone every morning.

That’s it. Ten minutes. Before email, before social media, before the news, before anything else tries to set the agenda for my day. I’m starting my day anchored in God’s Word and in conversation with Him.

What’s yours going to be?

Here are some options that might resonate with you:

Spiritual Anchors:

Morning prayer time before your phone

Evening gratitude journaling (3 things you’re grateful for + one prayer request)

Midday 5-minute walk with a worship song

Scripture memory (one verse per week)

Physical Anchors:

20-minute morning walk

Drinking 32oz of water before noon

10 pushups and 10 squats as soon as you wake up

Going to bed by 10:30pm

Creative/Personal Anchors:

Morning pages (3 pages of stream-of-consciousness writing)

Reading 10 pages of a book

No phone after 8pm

Calling one friend or family member each week

The key is this: Pick ONE. Make it non-negotiable. Track it daily.

I’m using a simple checkmark system. Every day I complete my anchor habit, I put a check on my calendar. The goal is to not break the chain. And if I do miss a day (because life happens), the rule is simple: never miss two days in a row.

Here’s the implementation strategy that’s working for me:

Stack it with an existing habit - I’m doing mine right after I make my morning coffee Set up your environment - My Bible is on my nightstand, not buried on a shelf Remove friction - I’m putting my phone in another room overnight so I’m not tempted to grab it first thing Get accountability - I’m telling my wife and asking her to check in with me

This one habit is going to be the foundation everything else is built on for Q1.

The 90-Day Sprint: Q1 2026 (January 1 - March 31)

Alright, now we get to the good stuff: your actual Q1 goals.

Here’s my framework. Instead of vague, ambitious yearly goals, I’m answering these questions for the next 90 days:

What are my 2-3 focus areas for Q1?

Notice I said 2-3, not 10. Not “improve every area of my life.” Just 2-3 specific things I want to make real progress on in the next three months.

Here are mine:

Spiritual: Read through the entire New Testament by March 31st (roughly 1 chapter per day) Professional: Launch the updated version of my DevOps course and get 25 students enrolled Personal: Lose 15 pounds through consistent exercise and cutting out late-night snacking

See how specific those are? I’m not saying “get healthier” or “grow spiritually” or “do better at work.” I’m saying exactly what I want to accomplish, and I can measure whether I did it or not.

Now, here’s how I’m breaking down these 90 days:

Days 1-30 (January): Foundation Month

This is where we establish the basics. January is about:

Locking in your daily anchor habit (this is priority #1)

Completing your subtraction audit

Setting up systems and routines for your focus areas

Getting momentum

For my New Testament reading goal, this means setting up my reading plan, choosing my Bible translation, and getting in the rhythm. For my weight loss goal, this means meal planning, joining the gym, and establishing my workout schedule.

The goal in January isn’t perfection. It’s consistency.

Days 31-60 (February): Momentum Month

By February, your daily anchor habit should start feeling automatic. This is when we push harder on our focus areas.

Every Sunday evening, I’m doing a 15-minute weekly review. I’m asking myself:

What did I accomplish this week? Did I maintain my daily anchor habit? What’s blocking my Q1 goals? What’s my ONE priority for next week? What needs to be eliminated or delegated?

This weekly check-in is crucial. It keeps me honest. It helps me adjust quickly if something isn’t working. Remember, in a 90-day sprint, you can’t afford to wait months to course-correct.

Days 61-90 (March): Completion Month

March is finish-line month. This is where we push through resistance, overcome obstacles, and actually complete what we started.

By this point, you’ve been at it for two months. You might be tired. You might be tempted to coast. Don’t.

This is when you lean in harder. This is when you remember why you started. This is when you prove to yourself that you can actually finish what you begin.

On March 31st, I’m going to sit down and do a full Q1 review:

What did I accomplish?

What did I learn about myself?

What worked? What didn’t?

What am I carrying into Q2? What am I leaving behind?

And then, on April 1st, I’m starting Q2 with a fresh 90-day sprint, informed by everything I learned in Q1.

Why This Actually Works

Look, I’ve tried a lot of productivity systems and goal-setting frameworks over the years. Some worked for a season. Most didn’t stick.

But there’s something different about this 90-day approach that I think addresses the core problems with traditional goal-setting:

1. It’s long enough to see real results You can’t transform your life in a week.

2. It’s short enough to maintain focus You can hold a 90-day vision clearly in your mind.

3. It gives you four fresh starts Instead of one chance to “get it right” on January 1st, you get four opportunities throughout the year. Mess up Q1? You’ve got Q2 starting in April.

4. It forces rapid iteration When something isn’t working, you don’t wait a year to figure that out. You adjust within weeks, based on your weekly reviews.

5. It creates real momentum There’s nothing like finishing a 90-day sprint to build confidence and momentum.

Your Action Steps: Let’s Do This Together

Alright friend, here’s how we’re actually going to make this happen. Not someday. Not “when the timing is right.” Starting right now.

December 31, 2025 (Today):

[ ] Complete your subtraction audit (set a 2-hour timer and get it done)

[ ] Choose your ONE daily anchor habit

[ ] Write down your 2-3 Q1 focus areas with specific, measurable outcomes

January 1, 2026 (Tomorrow):

[ ] Start your daily anchor habit (set your alarm or reminder RIGHT NOW)

[ ] Do your physical declutter session (1-2 hours max)

[ ] Write out your Q1 goals on paper or in a document you’ll see every day

January 5, 2026 (First Sunday):

[ ] Do your first weekly review (just 15 minutes)

[ ] Share your Q1 commitment with one accountability partner

[ ] Calendar your March 31st Q1 review

I’m serious about this. I’m not just writing about it—I’m doing it. And I want you to do it with me.

My Commitment to You

Here’s what I’m committing to as we go through Q1 together:

I’ll share monthly updates on my progress (the wins and the struggles) I’ll be honest when things aren’t working and what I’m adjusting I’ll create content that supports your 90-day sprints, not just theory I’ll be here, cheering you on, believing in you even when it gets hard

But I need something from you too:

Reply to this email or drop a comment below and tell me:

What’s your ONE daily anchor habit?

What’s your top Q1 focus area?

I read every response. And knowing you’re in this with me will keep me accountable too. We’re better together.

One Last Thing

I know some of you are reading this thinking, “This sounds great, but I’ve failed so many times before. What if I fail again?”

Listen to me: The fact that you’ve failed before doesn’t mean you will fail again.

Every attempt taught you something. Every “failure” was actually data about what doesn’t work for you. This time isn’t about having more willpower or being more disciplined. It’s about having a better system.

The 90-day sprint isn’t magic. But it’s designed to work with how we’re actually wired as humans, not against it.

And here’s the beautiful truth: God isn’t shocked by our failures. He isn’t disappointed when we stumble. He’s the God of second chances, third chances, and seventy-times-seven chances (Matthew 18:22). Every morning His mercies are new (Lamentations 3:22-23).

So let’s take Him at His word. Let’s start fresh. Let’s do this differently.

2026 isn’t about becoming perfect. It’s about making real progress, one 90-day sprint at a time.

Let’s make Q1 count.

I’m with you,

Lionel

P.S. - I’m planning to do a live Q&A session in mid-January for everyone who’s doing the 90-day sprint with me. We can troubleshoot challenges, share wins, and encourage each other. Stay tuned for details.

P.P.S. - If this resonated with you, I’d love it if you shared it with one person who needs to read this. Let’s build a community of people who actually finish what they start.

