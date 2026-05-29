Vice President JD Vance gave a speech to the graduating Airmen. He told them to be leaders. Vice President JD Vance said they should be brave and work hard. He also said they should always be ready to serve their country.

The speech was very important. Vice President JD Vance talked about being responsible and serving the nation. He wanted the graduating Airmen to remember these things as they start their jobs in the military. The event was a deal. It was a celebration of the Airmen who are joining the military to serve the country.

Vice President JD Vance wants the young Airmen to be leaders. He wants them to be ready to serve the nation. This is what the military is about. They need people who’re brave and strong.

Leadership and service are not easy. You need to be brave and honest. You need to be humble. The Bible says something about this. In Joshua 1:9 it says, “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be, with you wherever you go.” Vice President JD Vance and the military want the Airmen to remember this.