🔥 FULL SPEECH: Vice President Vance Talks Manufacturing and the Economy in Middletown, Ohio

Vice President JD Vance returned to Middletown, Ohio, for a speech that was both personal and focused on the future of American manufacturing. Speaking at the Cleveland-Cliffs Middletown Works steel plant, Vance talked about jobs, investment, and the administration’s efforts to strengthen domestic industry.

One of the main announcements was a $1 billion investment in the Middletown steel plant, with $500 million coming from Cleveland-Cliffs and another $500 million tied to a U.S. Department of Energy award. The project includes upgrades to the blast furnace, new material-handling equipment, artificial-intelligence technology, and a facility designed to generate electricity from blast-furnace gas.

The visit also had a personal meaning for Vance. His grandfather worked at the plant for nearly 40 years, back when it was known as Armco Steel. Standing at the same facility decades later as vice president, Vance reflected on his family’s connection to the steel industry and the role manufacturing once played in helping families build stable lives.

Vance used the speech to talk about the administration’s economic policies, including tariffs, energy, immigration, and efforts to bring more manufacturing back to the United States. He also acknowledged that improving the economy and addressing the cost of living will take time and that there is still work to do.

For people in Middletown, the announcement is about more than politics. A major investment in a local steel plant can mean construction work, long-term employment, and a stronger future for a community that has deep roots in American manufacturing. At the same time, questions about costs, environmental impacts, and how the investment will ultimately affect workers and residents will remain part of the conversation.

Strong communities are built when people have the opportunity to work, provide for their families, and build something that lasts. As Proverbs 14:23 reminds us, “All hard work brings a profit.” Real progress takes more than big announcements—it takes commitment, patience, and continued effort to create opportunities that can benefit families for generations.