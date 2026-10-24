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🔥 FULL SPEECH: Trump Speaks to Supporters at Florida Rally Ahead of Midterms

President Donald Trump takes the stage in Florida as Election Day gets closer.
Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.

President Donald Trump heads to Florida to meet with supporters and share his message ahead of the midterm elections.

During the rally, he talks about the issues he believes matter most, his administration’s priorities, and what he wants to accomplish moving forward. With Election Day approaching, the event gives supporters a chance to hear directly from Trump about the direction he wants the country to take.

Watch the full speech to hear what Trump had to say and catch the main moments from his Florida rally.

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