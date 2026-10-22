🔥 FULL SPEECH: Trump Speaks to Supporters at Greenville, NC MAGA Rally

President Donald Trump heads to Greenville, North Carolina, where supporters gather to hear what he has to say.

During the rally, Trump shares his thoughts on the country’s biggest issues, his administration’s goals, and what he wants to accomplish moving forward. The crowd reacts as he delivers his speech, adding to the atmosphere of the event.

Watch the full speech to hear Trump’s message in his own words and see what unfolded at the Greenville rally.

“Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans.” — Proverbs 16:3