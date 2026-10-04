🔥 FULL SPEECH: Trump Speaks to a Packed Crowd in Texas

President Donald Trump takes the stage at Peterbilt Motors in Texas, where a packed crowd gathers to hear him speak.

Trump talks about American workers, manufacturing, jobs, and the future of the U.S. economy. With an enthusiastic crowd behind him, the event has the energy of a classic Trump rally while also highlighting the people working in America’s manufacturing industry.

Watch the full speech to hear Trump’s message and see the crowd’s reaction firsthand.

“Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord.” — Colossians 3:23