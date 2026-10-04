News and Knees

News and Knees

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

🔥 FULL SPEECH: Trump Speaks to a Packed Crowd in Texas

President Donald Trump addresses a lively crowd during his visit to Peterbilt Motors.
Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.

President Donald Trump takes the stage at Peterbilt Motors in Texas, where a packed crowd gathers to hear him speak.

Trump talks about American workers, manufacturing, jobs, and the future of the U.S. economy. With an enthusiastic crowd behind him, the event has the energy of a classic Trump rally while also highlighting the people working in America’s manufacturing industry.

Watch the full speech to hear Trump’s message and see the crowd’s reaction firsthand.

“Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord.” — Colossians 3:23

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lionel T. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture