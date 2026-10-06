🔥 FULL SPEECH: Trump Brings the Energy to Grand Island, Nebraska

President Donald Trump takes the stage in Grand Island, Nebraska, as thousands of people gather to hear him speak.

During the rally, Trump talks about the issues affecting Americans, his administration’s priorities, and his vision for the country. The crowd’s energy is felt throughout the event as supporters react to his remarks.

Watch the full speech to hear Trump’s message and get a feel for the atmosphere at the Grand Island rally.

“Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans.” — Proverbs 16:3